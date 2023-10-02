Man faces DUI charge after driving ‘erratically’ with 2 kids in the backseat

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - Police received many calls reporting a driver of a black sedan failing to stay within his lane into oncoming traffic westbound on Route 6.

On Saturday Sept. 30 around 8:30 p.m., Marcus Moore, 46, was first reported travelling in and out of the lanes from the area of the Rhode Island border into Connecticut.

Concerned that the sedan may cause a collision, one of the callers followed Moore as he traveled onto Windham Road in Brooklyn.

The caller provided State Police dispatchers with the vehicle’s updated location and a description of its Connecticut registration plate as troopers responded to the area.

When they located the car, a Volkswagen Passat, an officer observed Moore drive erratically from lane to lane.

The officer stopped attempted to stop Moore at first, but he continued traveling westbound for about a quarter of a mile before coming to a stop.

Police said that Moore smelled like alcohol along with other signs of impairment. There were two kids in the rear of his car.

Moore was asked and agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

Based upon information obtained during the on-scene investigation, Moore was taken into custody.

A family member was contacted and responded to the scene to assume custody of the kids.

Moore was transported from the scene, processed, and charged with the following:

Failure to Maintain Proper Lane

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs With A Minor Child Passenger

Risk of Injury to A Minor (2 counts)

Moore was later released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 11 at Danielson Superior Court.

The CT Department of Children and Families was notified of this incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.