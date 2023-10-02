Man removed from child’s birthday party by adults after reported sex assault

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man had to be removed from a child’s birthday party in South Windsor after police said he tried to pull down a child’s clothing.

South Windsor police said they charged 35-year-old Scott S. Oliver with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Scott S. Oliver was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he tried to pull clothing down on a 9-year-old child at a birthday party, according to South Windsor police. (South Windsor police)

Oliver was arrested on Sept. 30 around 10 p.m.

Police said Oliver was at a birthday party during which he made physical contact at or near the waist area of the 9-year-old victim while he tried to force the clothing down to expose the child’s genital area.

They said Oliver was removed from the party by other adults and was later found at his home in Bloomfield where he was arrested and held on a $250,000 surety bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday morning.

