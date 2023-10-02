UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man removed from child’s birthday party by adults after reported sex assault

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man had to be removed from a child’s birthday party in South Windsor after police said he tried to pull down a child’s clothing.

South Windsor police said they charged 35-year-old Scott S. Oliver with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Scott S. Oliver was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he tried to pull clothing...
Scott S. Oliver was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he tried to pull clothing down on a 9-year-old child at a birthday party, according to South Windsor police.(South Windsor police)

Oliver was arrested on Sept. 30 around 10 p.m.

Police said Oliver was at a birthday party during which he made physical contact at or near the waist area of the 9-year-old victim while he tried to force the clothing down to expose the child’s genital area.

They said Oliver was removed from the party by other adults and was later found at his home in Bloomfield where he was arrested and held on a $250,000 surety bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws go into effect October 1
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
Crash at intersection of Main Street and Washington street shuts down area.
Crash closes part of Main Street in Middletown
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

Andrew Davis was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree threatening for an...
Suspect from ‘volatile disturbance’ in Manchester taken into custody
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today
Torrington attack map - WFSB
Man arrested for attacking 2 women in Torrington
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home