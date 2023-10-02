Motorcyclist killed in Meriden crash

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash that happened in Meriden on Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Colony and Camp streets.

The rider was on a 2008 Honda VTX 1800 and headed north on Colony Street beforehand, Meriden police said.

The driver of a 2003 Nissan Altima headed west on Camp Street and made a left turn onto Colony Street when police said the rider hit the side of the Nissan.

The rider was transported to MidState Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released by police.

The driver of the Altima was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

