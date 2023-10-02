UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Old New-Gate Prison Jack-O-Lantern Event

Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
By Marcy Jones
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the start of spooky season and there is no shortage of festive events around Connecticut. It’s a good time to spend time with family and even soak up some history.

Old New-Gate Prison in East Granby hosts a Jack-O-Lantern experience where you can tour the grounds and learn about the prison’s history.

Here are some more facts about the event:

-Over 300 jack-o-lanterns are placed on the prison grounds

-The event is fun for the whole family

-It is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The money goes towards preserving the grounds.

For more details on the tour, you can check out their website.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like weather is on tap, and record warmth is...
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has the neighborhood weather forecast from Old Wethersfield at...
Neighborhood Weather: Scarecrows on Main in Old Wethersfield
CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire
CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire
Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding government shutdown
Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding government shutdown
Man arrested for alleged domestic violence in Torrington
Man arrested for alleged domestic violence in Torrington