Old New-Gate Prison Jack-O-Lantern Event

Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the start of spooky season and there is no shortage of festive events around Connecticut. It’s a good time to spend time with family and even soak up some history.

Old New-Gate Prison in East Granby hosts a Jack-O-Lantern experience where you can tour the grounds and learn about the prison’s history.

Here are some more facts about the event:

-Over 300 jack-o-lanterns are placed on the prison grounds

-The event is fun for the whole family

-It is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The money goes towards preserving the grounds.

For more details on the tour, you can check out their website.

