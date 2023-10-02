Oxford man accused of sexually assaulting teen over period of several years

OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 43-year-old man from Oxford was arrested twice in a case that involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old, according to state police.

Gregory Lux was arrested on July 28 and Sept. 28 in connection with the case.

Gregory Lux of Oxford is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim, according to Connecticut State Police. (Connecticut State Police)

State police said they were first contacted by the parent of the victim on July 21. The parent reported that a tip was received from a third party.

The parent met with investigators and told them that an acquaintance was the one who brought the incident to the parent’s attention. The teen disclosed text messages to the acquaintance that the teen had been sexually assaulted during the month of July.

When asked by the parent, the victim said the sexual contact had occurred in Oxford and indicated that the victim had tried to fight back but was overpowered by Lux.

During the investigation, the victim further claimed that Lux had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times over the span of about four years, unbeknownst to the parent.

Investigators said they reviewed text messages exchanged between the juvenile victim and a phone number associated with Lux, and determined that the content of the messages was consistent with the allegations described by the victim. Additionally, the parent reported receiving communications believed to be from Lux, sent by text through a new telephone number. The content of those messages was not revealed.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Lux’s home, which was served on July 28. After being advised of the search warrant execution, troopers said Lux agreed to be transported to a state police barracks speak with investigators. After he was informed of the nature of the allegations, Lux said he wanted to get a lawyer and the interview ended.

Lux then asked to be transported to the Oxford Public Library while the search warrant was executed at his home.

A short time later, Lux contacted state police from the library and asked to speak with investigators, whom returned to the library to meet with Lux. At that time, information was discovered that suggested that Lux was making arrangements to travel out of the area.

After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, and based upon the nature of the text messages allegedly exchanged with the juvenile, an arrest warrant was granted. Troopers said Lux was swiftly taken into custody for on a charge of risk of injury to child. He was held on a $300,000 bond.

Lux was arraigned at Derby Superior Court on July 31 and held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

On Sept. 28, Lux was transported by the Department of Correction to Derby Superior Court where he was arrested on the strength of an active arrest warrant that this time charged him with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. Lux was arraigned the same day.

