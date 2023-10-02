State police: Impaired driver clocked at 119 mph on I-84

(WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove 119 mph on Interstate 84 while impaired, state police said.

It happened Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m., according to authorities.

Troopers clocked the driver of a Toyota Rav4 going 119 mph on I-84 east near Exit 63 in Manchester. The area has a posted speed limit of 65 mph.

Troopers tried stopping the driver in the area of Exit 64/65, police said.

“However, the vehicle allegedly continued traveling at a slow speed for nearly another mile before coming to a stop,” said state police.

During the stop, troopers noticed the driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver agreed to a field sobriety test and did not perform to standard, state police said.

Authorities said 42-year-old Demeko Sikes, of Middletown, was then taken into custody.

State police K9 Drago searched Sikes’ vehicle for narcotics.

“Upon closer inspection, Troopers discovered that a plastic bag of pills had been secreted under the shifter boot/center console,” state police said. “Also located within the vehicle was an electronic defense ‘stun gun’.”

Sikes was charged with reckless speeding more than 85 mph, disobeying signal of officer, operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of an electronic defense weapon, narcotic not in original container, and possession of a controlled substance.

State police said Sikes was released on a $15,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Rockville court on Monday.

