Vernon Animal Control finds fourth abandoned dog in one week

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Animal Control say they have found four abandoned dogs in one week.

On September 26, animal control found two dogs in Rockville abandoned in a crate in the River Street area.

On September 27, animal control found another dog in the Ward Street area of Rockville. They said he was very matted.

Today, animal control found a fourth abandoned dog at Risley Reservoir. She has a collar that indicates her name is Jade and she was born in May of 2022.

Anyone with information on their possible owners are asked to call Call Vernon Animal Control at 860-870-3558.

