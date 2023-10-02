UConn Sports
Vernon Animal Control finds fourth abandoned dog in one week

Vernon Animal Control 860-870-3558.(Vernon Animal Control)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Animal Control say they have found four abandoned dogs in one week.

On September 26, animal control found two dogs in Rockville abandoned in a crate in the River Street area.

The two dogs were abandoned in Rockville in the River Street area, in this crate.(Vernon Animal Control)

On September 27, animal control found another dog in the Ward Street area of Rockville. They said he was very matted.

Abandoned in the Ward Street area of Rockville.(Vernon Animal Control)

Today, animal control found a fourth abandoned dog at Risley Reservoir. She has a collar that indicates her name is Jade and she was born in May of 2022.

Anyone with information on their possible owners are asked to call Call Vernon Animal Control at 860-870-3558.

Jade was abandoned in Risley Reservoir.(Vernon Animal Control)
Her collar states her name is Jade and she was born in May of 2022.(Vernon Animal Control)
Any information on the possible owner of this dog, Please Call Vernon Animal Control 860-870-3558.(Vernon Animal Control)

