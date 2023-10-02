What to buy in October: Sweet treats, pizza, toys and more

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - It’s the first Monday of October which means it’s time to check in on the deals for the month. Here are the categories money-savings expert Bethany Hollars says you should be shopping for:

1) Baking supplies:

“You can expect to find some great savings on your baking essentials: anything from sugar and flour, chocolate chips, pie crusts, fillings, you name it. If it’s going to help you make those delicious holiday treats, it’s probably going to be on sale,” said Hollars. “Manufacturers will also roll out coupons for their specific products as well trying to convince you to buy their product over a competitor, so when you stack the discount that the store is already giving you with one of those great manufacturer coupons, this is a great way to really increase your savings.”

October is both National Seafood Month and National Pizza Month:

2) Seafood:

“These are food items that we don’t normally see go on sale too often, and they store fantastically and they freeze really well, so if you find some really decent discounts at your local grocery store on this type of seafood, go ahead and stock up now, toss it in your freezer,” said Hollars.

3) Pizza

“You might find things like a straight sale: maybe $5 a large pie, special promotions: maybe you get a free drink or a free side, every place is going to be different, but it is a great time to save on this national favorite food,” said Hollars.

4) Toys:

“As a mom of 4, this is one of my favorite tips that has saved me literally thousands of dollars over the years because stores are going to start discounting and clearing out inventory for that coveted holiday merchandise that’s getting ready to come in, and they need to clear the shelf space to do that,” said Hollars.

5) Halloween:

“For Halloween, really the best time is to wait until the day after the holiday when stores immediately starting the next day massively discount any leftover inventory that they have sitting on their shelves,” said Hollars.

