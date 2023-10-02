UConn Sports
Woman accused of smashing group home workers’ cars with boulder

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A woman upset with being at a group home in Ledyard is accused of smashing workers’ vehicles.

Anesis “Starr” Wilson-Jones, 18, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Anesis “Starr” Wilson-Jones is accused of smashing the cars of group home workers in Ledyard with a boulder.(Ledyard police)

Police said the incident happened at a group home on Church Hill Road on Sept. 30 around 8:40 p.m.

Staff at the group home reported that Wilson-Jones was irate about being at the home and began to smash staff’s personal vehicles with a large boulder. It was reported that she caused several thousand dollars worth of damage.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was processed and charged.

Wilson-Jones was held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Oct. 30.

