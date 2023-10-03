UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drownings is ongoing. (KGO, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a home day care in California.

First responders rushed to a home day care in San Jose after an emergency call came in around 9 a.m. Monday. Police say several children fell into a pool at the home.

Three children were rushed to the hospital, where two of them died. The third is said to be in a condition that is not life-threatening.

The pool reportedly has a fence, gate and a pool cover.

The San Jose Police Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a joint investigation in the circumstances surrounding the drownings.

Neighbors say the day care operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and charges $2,000 a month per child.

“It just breaks my heart because when I take her to school, I watch the families bring their kids and you see their faces. It’s heartbreaking,” neighbor Sharlyne Anima said.

The day care was licensed in January 2021, according to the California Department of Social Services. The state has conducted a total of eight visits since then, including one visit about the pool. In 2021, the licensees had to adjust the pool fence.

The most recent visit by the state was Sept. 13. The day care licensees were cited for not documenting safe sleep checks every 15 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Scott S. Oliver was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he tried to pull clothing...
Man removed from child’s birthday party by adults after reported sex assault
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
$9.4 million Lotto! ticket sold in Colchester
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home

Latest News

FILE - Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training...
The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls
fraud suspect search - Griswold/Plainfield - WFSB
State police seek woman who faked identity to steal thousands of dollars
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden returns to court in Delaware and is expected to plead not guilty to gun charges
Three physicists have won the Nobel physics for laser experiments.
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Wrong-Way Crashes increasing since 2018; Drugs/alcohol big factor
State begins installation of new wrong-way crash detection system