2 winning Powerball tickets sold in CT; jackpot remains on the table

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The big Powerball jackpot may still be up for grabs, but the holders of two tickets sold in Connecticut can claim some pretty hefty winnings.

CT Lottery said someone won a $100,000 prize and someone else won a $50,000 prize.

The drawing happened on Monday night.

One winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball for the $50,000 prize. The $100,000 winner had the four while balls, the Powerball, and the Power Play.

The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 2.

The winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47, and the Powerball of 5. The Power Play was X2.

Since there wasn’t a jackpot winner, the big prize rose to $1.2 billion.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

