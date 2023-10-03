UConn Sports
5-year-old girl raped, killed, police say

The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the rape and killing of a 5-year-old child, police in Topeka said.

The Topeka Police Department said that around 6 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Dillons Gas Station with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 5-year-old girl and began life-saving measures.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A large crime scene was established to the east of the intersection.

Investigators said they quickly determined that the death was suspicious in nature, and a suspect was quickly identified.

Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail around 4:15 a.m. on murder in the first degree and rape, the offender is 18 or older and the victim is younger than 14.

As of Tuesday morning, he remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Sources close to the incident said Cherry is not related to the child; however, he lived in the same homeless camp as the family.

Booking records also indicate that Cherry is listed as homeless. Several reports were made to the Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

