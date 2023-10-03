All eyes on Hartford’s mayoral race as election day nears

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Election Day is just over a month away and all eyes are on the Hartford mayoral race.

Last month mayoral hopeful Eric Coleman lost the democratic mayoral primary and recently announced he is not backing down.

On Tuesday Coleman announced he will continue to run for mayor of Hartford as a write in candidate.

“As a write-in candidate, I will have the goal of continuing to reach out to the voters of the city and to do what I can do about the process,” said Coleman.

Voter turnout in September’s primary was low. Only around 52,000 of Hartford’s 120,000 voted.

Arunan Arulampalam won the democratic primary with about 40 percent of the votes. Eric Coleman received just over 30 percent of votes.

“The way I won the primary was by talking to every single person I could and being in every single neighborhood I could and meeting people one on one,” said Arulampalam.

Channel 3′s Ayah Galal caught up with Arulampalam while he was knocking on the doors of voters.

“From the beginning I’ve laid out a vision for where we can go as a city and clearly in September people brought in to that vision in the primary and I feel really confident that we’ve got a team together a row a team that’s ready to serve,” said Arulampalam.

Mike McCarthy, the republican candidate for mayor said he wants to give voters an alternative option.

“We must reduce the mill rate to bring in the kind of business that we need because right now it’s a crushing burden on businesses,” said McCarthy.

Election Day is Tuesday November 7.

