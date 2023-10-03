Coast Guard training vessel docked back in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A one-of-a-kind training vessel is docked back in Connecticut.

The Barque Eagle is used by the Coast Guard to train cadets and future officers.

“It’s very different than any other Coast Guard vessel,” said Nichol Billow, CSC.

The 295-foot training ship calls New London home.

She docked Tuesday, making the last leg of her journey this year.

“It was one of the best leadership experiences I’ve had at the academy,” said Alexander Mathes, First Class Cadet.

Mathes is a senior at the academy. He trained this year on the Eagle and helped escort us out on these response boats, where we boarded the Eagle and headed toward Fort Trumbull.

“The Eagle is really demanding. Whether it be the sails or steering the ship or just regular duties that go on,” Mathes said.

The Eagle is the only active sailing vessel in the U.S. military. It was built in 1936.

Ten years later, it was commissioned by the Coast Guard and has been used for training ever since.

“That’s generations of Coast Guard officers that have sailed on board the Eagle,” said Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, Commanding Officer of the Eagle.

Rozzi-Ochs is in charge of all the trainees and helps them with everything from hoisting the sails to steering the ship.

“Teaching them about navigation, seamanship, engineering, what it’s like to go to sea, how to climb, how to work together as a team to make this ship go,” Rozzi-Ochs said.

Cadets and future officers spend two weeks aboard the Eagle to complete their training.

The entire program is 17 weeks.

“It’s hard work,” Mathes said.

The Eagle will be docked in New London through March.

That is when the next class of cadets and future officers will board and head out to train.

