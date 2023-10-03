CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new law on the books in Connecticut, and it’s aimed at protecting both bears and humans.

The law, which went into effect on Oct. 1, authorized the certain killing of black bears and prohibited the intentional feeding of them.

To kill the bears, it said crops, livestock, or beehives must be in danger. A special permit must be requested.

It also allows them to be killed in self defense.

All cases must be reviewed by the state

The law does not mean there’s a legal bear hunting season in the state.

The state government posted frequently asked questions about the law on its website here.

Since fall arrived, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection sought to remind people about the new law and the best practices to reduce the likelihood of a bear encounter.

DEEP said conflicts with bears have tripled over the last five years in Connecticut. Bears have been sighted in all of the state’s 169 cities and towns.

Fall is the time, according to DEEP, when bears are quite active as they forage for calory-packed foods before the winter months. Bears increase their food in-take to help them survive.

Bears forage for nuts and seeds for up to 20 hours a day in a race against the clock. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears can eat upwards of 20,000 calories a day. That’s 10 times the calories they normally eat. Their goal is to put on as much weight and insulating fat as possible before turning in for the winter.

A pound of acorns has about 2,100 calories and a pound of blueberries has just 256 calories. It takes many hours of foraging each day for bears to find 20,000 calories’ worth of nuts and berries, but there is plenty of naturally-occurring food for bears to find.

However, DEEP said just one bird feeder full of black oil sunflower seed or one garbage container with leftovers can reward a bear with a day’s worth of calories for less than an hour’s work, making human-provided foods even more tempting.

“It’s critical that everyone understands the role they play in keeping people and bears safe as bears get more active this season,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “Bears losing their fear of humans is a learned behavior that puts them and the public at risk. We encourage bear awareness with proven tools to increase public safety and reduce bear-human conflicts.”

Black bears that consume human-associated food on a regular basis become comfortable around people and associate humans with food. As the bear population continues to grow, and bears become increasingly food-conditioned, conflicts with humans will continue to increase, and food-conditioned bears pose a greater risk to themselves as well as public safety, and often cause more property damage to houses, cars, pets, and livestock.

“Black bears should never be fed – either intentionally or unintentionally,” said Jenny Dickson, DEEP wildlife division director. “Bears that are attracted to homes by easily accessible foods lose their fear of humans. Bears that are rewarded by easy meals spend more time in neighborhoods and near people, increasing risks to public safety, the likelihood of property damage, and the possibility that the bears may be hit and killed by vehicles.”

DEEP recommended several best practices for residents to reduce the likelihood of an encounter with a bear. The are available on DEEP’s “Living with Black Bears” website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.