UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

GREAT KIDS: Making a big impact through art and a passion to help

Making a big impact through art and a passion to help
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old kid used art to expand her own charity to continue helping others.

Chelsea Phaire is a veteran now when it comes to giving back with a strong example from her parents.

“I grew up watching them do community service at our church, and I always wanted to help out but I was too little to do much,” said Phaire.

Chelsea has done a lot since creating her charity at the age of 10.

Her non-profit collects art supplies then gives them away to kids to help with their social and emotional development.

Chelsea says art really helped her in trying times. “It was a good coping mechanism, and I realized how good it made me feel in that sad moment and I realized it could make others feel good too,” said Chelsea.

Channel 3 first met Chelsea in 2020 at the very beginning then again last year when she installed art cabinets.

There were boxes filled with art supplies that students can give or take for free.

Chelsea says her charity now reaches nearly fifty states and four countries internationally.

Her charity’s growth also includes more access to mental health resources.

“We are really trying to include art therapy because that’s really becoming like a bigger issue,” said Chelsea.

Soon, she’s holding a fundraiser in New York to help bring in more art donations.

Chelsea says she’s still motivated and plans to keep her charity going.

“I do want this to be a very big part of my life, and I do not plan on stopping,” said Chelsea.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said periods of heavy rain are expected this weekend.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain

Latest News

Making a big impact through art and a passion to help
GREAT KIDS: Making a big impact through art and a passion to help
FAMILY FRIDAY: Sending off September with more fall fun
Family Friday: Sending off September with more fall fun
GREAT KIDS: Young wood worker uses his passion to give back
GREAT KIDS: 15-year-old uses passion for wood carving to give back
GREAT KIDS: Young wood worker uses his passion to give back
GREAT KIDS: Young wood worker uses his passion to give back