GREAT KIDS: Making a big impact through art and a passion to help

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old kid used art to expand her own charity to continue helping others.

Chelsea Phaire is a veteran now when it comes to giving back with a strong example from her parents.

“I grew up watching them do community service at our church, and I always wanted to help out but I was too little to do much,” said Phaire.

Chelsea has done a lot since creating her charity at the age of 10.

Her non-profit collects art supplies then gives them away to kids to help with their social and emotional development.

Chelsea says art really helped her in trying times. “It was a good coping mechanism, and I realized how good it made me feel in that sad moment and I realized it could make others feel good too,” said Chelsea.

Channel 3 first met Chelsea in 2020 at the very beginning then again last year when she installed art cabinets.

There were boxes filled with art supplies that students can give or take for free.

Chelsea says her charity now reaches nearly fifty states and four countries internationally.

Her charity’s growth also includes more access to mental health resources.

“We are really trying to include art therapy because that’s really becoming like a bigger issue,” said Chelsea.

Soon, she’s holding a fundraiser in New York to help bring in more art donations.

Chelsea says she’s still motivated and plans to keep her charity going.

“I do want this to be a very big part of my life, and I do not plan on stopping,” said Chelsea.

