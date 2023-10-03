I-Team: Avon developer faces larceny charge after potential homeowner says he took deposit, but did not build home

(WFSB) - An Avon developer is accused of taking deposits to build homes, but not actually building them.

Many people say they paid him over a hundred thousand dollars each and have been waiting years for those houses to be completed or even started.

Now the I-Team has learned the Avon Police have an active arrest warrant for the developer, William Ferrigno, charging him with first degree larceny in one case out of Avon.

Police say they are working with Ferrigno’s attorney, so he can turn himself in.

In the first of a multi-part series, Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink shows us what else the developer is being accused of.

WAITING FOR A HOME:

“This is supposed to be their living room, here, this area is supposed to be a kitchen and dining room.”

Katie Barcelo is taking us inside what should be her in-laws finished home.

”I can look through here and see rough wiring and I think there’s some pipes going through,” says Barcelo.

A home that sits right next to Katie’s, the two were meant to be almost identical.

“She would have a beautiful backyard and a great view down here. And then she can sit on her patio and see her grandchildren play next door.”

But when asked, Katie says she doesn’t think that will ever happen.

The home, Katie says, was supposed to be finished in August 2022.

Her in-laws signed their contract with developer William Ferrigno and his company Sunlight Construction in July 2021.

”He had said it should take no more than 9 months to build because it’s such a simple floor plan and they’re designed to be quick to turn around,” says Barcelo. “It’s more or less been in the state it’s been in since December, with no real progress.”

SIMSBURY:

The homes are part of a private development in Simsbury called Cambridge Crossing.

A community to be entirely built by Sunlight Construction and William Ferrigno.

Around half of the 79 proposed homes have been completed according to the Town of Simsbury but, “walking through the neighborhood, you run into people who are under deposit who don’t even have a house or a foundation yet,” says Barcelo.

While doing interviews, we ran into a woman who says she is in a similar situation.

The woman wouldn’t talk on camera at the time, because she’s suing Ferrigno and Sunlight Construction.

According to her lawsuit, she paid more than $160,000 to have a home built in Burlington, then Avon, when Ferrigno told her he couldn’t make the Burlington home happen.

The work was to be completed December 2022, she says. She says no work has begun.

GOING TO THE COURTS:

Her lawsuit is one of 26 civil legal actions filed against Ferrigno and Sunlight Construction stretching across Simsbury, Burlington and Avon.

Those include: ten from potential homeowners who say they gave deposits to the company, some handing over $70,000, others $180,000, one man even giving $300,000, they are still waiting for homes.

In at least two cases, it’s alleged Ferrigno never even obtained a building permit.

In filings, Ferrigno’s lawyer, Robert Piscitelli, denied many of the claims in these lawsuits and in others, “leave the plaintiff to his proof.”

Seven businesses hired as subcontractors are suing Sunlight, claiming they haven’t been paid nearly $690,000 in work collectively.

The Town of Burlington has foreclosed on two properties for unpaid property taxes. Two others faced foreclosures but have since been paid for by Ferrigno.

Banks are also looking to foreclose on some Avon and Simsbury properties.

WHAT IS SIMSBURY DOING?

“Yes, it’s very frustrating but it’s certainly not as frustrating for us as it is for the homeowners,” says Simsbury’s Interim Town Manager Lee Erdmann.

The Town of Simsbury is in the process of filing their own foreclosures on ten properties, telling us Ferrigno owes $142,000 in unpaid taxes.

Katie’s in-laws’ home is one of them.

“We are hopeful that number one, we’ll get paid out property taxes and that number two, through the foreclosure process, another developer will be brought in to finish the development if the current developer is unable to do that,” says Erdmann.

The town of Simsbury said they stopped issuing building permits to Ferrigno and Sunlight Construction in January.

We tried to get in contact with William Ferrigno.

He did not answer our multiple calls and emails.

At the Sunlight offices in Avon, he wasn’t there but we handed a business card to a worker asking him to call the I-Team.

At his home, he did not answer the door.

Those hoping to work with Ferrigno to find a solution say they get the same silence.

”My in-laws can’t get a response, their realtor can’t get a response, their attorney can’t get a response,” says Barcelo. “My office window looks right out at this (home) and I see it every day, and every day it just makes me mad that they’re sitting here desperately waiting to get into their home and all we have to show for it is two by fours and wire.”

PART TWO:

That’s not the end of the story. There are people living in the completed homes in Cambridge Crossing who are having problems that need to be addressed by the homeowners’ association. Guess who’s the president?

