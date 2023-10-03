I-Team: Department of Consumer Protection, Attorney General investigating Avon developer

(WFSB) - Now to part 2 of an I-Team investigation into a Hartford County developer accused of taking deposits to build homes, and not completing the jobs.

Some of the homeowners who actually did move in - tell Chief Investigator Sam Smink that the problems were only just beginning.

The I-Team has confirmed the Department of Consumer Protection is investigating.

A spokesperson there says the department is working with the Office of the Attorney General.

DRAINAGE ISSUES:

”It’s just not safe at all,” says Jenna Visconti while describing the flooding she says happens every time it rains at her home in Simsbury.

She’s worried about her kids, or others, potentially getting hurt.

”We get what I would equate to a pond in the backyard that spans all the way from those properties flowing through, down to an area where the drainage is supposed to successfully drain to,” says Visconti.

Visconti says, “we’ve requested on several occasions to have “Bill” address it with a temporary solution or a more permanent solution.”

Bill is William Ferrigno, the owner of Sunlight Construction, the builder and developer of Cambridge Crossing, the neighborhood where Jenna lives.

On an interview with Better CT in 2019, Ferrigno described Cambridge Crossing as a developer where, “we’re doing value, we’re doing energy and we’re doing low maintenance.”

Those currently living in Cambridge Crossing say it’s anything but low maintenance.

“We were given all these drawings that showed beautiful landscaping plans, beautiful common areas, tree lined walkway on the sidewalk,” says Katie Barcelo, “This is a mess, I get infuriated every time I try to walk my kids to the bus stop. And they’re tripping over rocks in the road or they’re getting sand in their shoes because the road has washed out from all the debris.”

Because Cambridge Crossing is a private community, the Town of Simsbury says the community is in charge of its own drainage, the roadways, lighting and sidewalks.

Homeowners say in virtually every part of the community, something looks unfinished, like the sidewalks Katie Barcelo and Mark McGrath say should be around the neighborhood.

”You see how there’s curbs right here? The curbing was supposed to be in front of my house too and presumably in front of my house, but it hasn’t been done,” says Mark McGrath, who was one of the first to move in in 2019.

HOA FEES:

Not only that, most homeowners say they’re paying around $300 a month in HOA fees for lawn care and snow removal that they say is happening sporadically.

”What exactly are our HOA fees going to?,” says Katie Barcelo.

Ferrigno runs the HOA and they say he’s been ignoring their questions the past few months.

“We’ve emailed, we’ve called, we’ve sent certified letters, and we get no response,” says Barcelo.

“We’ve never had any financial disclosure. We’ve never seen the contracts,” says McGrath.

We tried to get in contact with William Ferrigno.

He did not answer our multiple calls and emails and was not at his office or his home when we visited them.

The Town of Simsbury says they are limited in what they can do because it’s a private community.

But in January, they stopped issuing permits to Ferrigno and Sunlight Construction to build.

They are also using a $30 thousand dollar bond Ferrigno put down for sediment and erosion control measures.

“To take care of some of those things that the developer has not been taking care of,” says Simsbury’s Interim Town Manager Lee Erdmann. “Because the developer was not performing, the town essentially called those bonds. Collected money.”

The Department of Consumer Protection, working with the Attorney General’s Office is investigating. Avon Police have an active arrest warrant for first degree larceny out for Ferrigno as well. They are currently working with his lawyer, for him to turn himself in.

“I love my house, I would love my house more if I could pick it up and move it anywhere but here,” says Barcelo.

“I don’t know how many more people are going to reach that breaking point of living here,” says Visconti.

The Town of Simsbury is also foreclosing on at least 10 properties, most in Cambridge Crossing, for unpaid taxes.

Ferrigno is currently facing several lawsuits by prospective homeowners alleging he took deposits for homes but failed to build them in Simsbury, Burlington and Avon. He has denied the basis for these claims. For more on that, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.