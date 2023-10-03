It’s spooky season! Check out these fall attractions in CT
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut has its share of spooky events to get folks into the Halloween spirit.
Or if a good fright isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other fall-themed events.
Here’s a list of non-spooky corn mazes:
- East Lyme - Scott’s Yankee Farmer
- Guilford - Bishop’s Orchards Farm
- Middlefield - Lyman Orchards
- Newtown - Castle Hill Farm - Oct. 7, 8
- Orange - Treat Farm
- Rocky Hill - Fair Weather Growers
- Sterling - Corn Maze at Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm
- Shelton - Wells Hollow Creamery
- South Windsor - Foster Family Farm
- Thompson - Fort Hills Farms
Here’s a spooky list of haunted attractions:
- East Haddam - Cursed Orchard Haunted Hayride - Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27-29
- East Windsor - Rails to the Darkside - Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28
- Enfield - The Demon House
- Fairfield - Harvest Fair After Dark Halloween Haunt - Oct - 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27-29
- Middlefield - Haunting at the Ridge - Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29
- Mystic - Downtown Mystic Ghost Tour - most days in October
- New Milford - Scarrybooke Park Connecticut’s Haunted Trail - Oct 13, 14, 20, 21
- Shelton - Legends of Fear - Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 26-29, Nov. 4
- Wallingford - Trail of Terror Harvest - Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29
- Waterbury - Nightmare on Wolcott Street - Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. 27-29
- Wilton - Amber Farm Fright Night - Oct. 20-21, 27-28
