Man threatens former employer, gets in standoff with police for several hours

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven man got into a standoff with police Monday night after making threats against a business that no longer employed him.

Police say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. that a man was making violent threats against a local business.

When police showed up at his residence on Winthrop Ave to speak with him, he threatened the police saying he had weapons.

The 53-year-old man barricaded himself in his home so SWAT and negotiators were called in. The incident lasted about three hours but resolved peacefully.

Police seized multiple weapons from the home that were locked away. The man did not own the weapons, police said.

He lived on the second floor of the home with his girlfriend who was able to leave the home safely.

