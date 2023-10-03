UConn Sports
Millions of phones to receive test emergency alert from FEMA

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.(IPAWS)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WFSB) - An emergency alert from FEMA will be sent out to cell phones across the U.S. later this week.

The alert will be a test for their emergency communication system.

The alert is scheduled to be sent out on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. ET.

“If your mobile phone is on and within range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider, you should receive the national test,” said FEMA.

Providers will transmit the test for 30 minutes with your phone receiving only one notification.

FEMA will also be testing their Emergency Alert System (EAS) via radio and TV.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

