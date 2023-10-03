New Haven police search for man who may be connected to arson incidents

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police need your help identifying a man that may be connected to two arsons that happened at two hotels last month.

One of those fires was at 3 Judges Motel, where you can still see and even smell the damage from when the motel caught fire in the early morning hours on September 22.

The other fire was at the New Haven Inn.

The man is wanted for questioning pertaining to both arson investigations.

If you can identify this man or have any information about the incidents, New Haven police are asking you to give them a call.

If you witnessed and/or have any information about these incidents/suspect, please contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division, at 203-946-6304, or the anonymous Tip Line 1-866-888-TIPS OR 203-946-6296. You can Text-A-Tip: Text “NHPD plus your message” to 74637 (CRIMES); Email tips to: ecic@newhavenct.gov.

