New Haven police search for man who may be connected to arson incidents

Police search for arson suspect New Haven
By Hector Molina
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police need your help identifying a man that may be connected to two arsons that happened at two hotels last month.

One of those fires was at 3 Judges Motel, where you can still see and even smell the damage from when the motel caught fire in the early morning hours on September 22.

The other fire was at the New Haven Inn.

The man is wanted for questioning pertaining to both arson investigations.

If you can identify this man or have any information about the incidents, New Haven police are asking you to give them a call.

