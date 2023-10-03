UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Officer hailed as hero for saving young boy from drowning at birthday party

Officials in Kentucky say Sgt. Troy Truett recently saved a child from drowning at a birthday...
Officials in Kentucky say Sgt. Troy Truett recently saved a child from drowning at a birthday party.(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An officer in Kentucky is being called a hero for his actions in saving a young boy from drowning.

Officials with the London Police Department said a 2-year-old boy recently jumped into a pool at a birthday party without his life jacket.

The boy’s mother pulled him out of the water, but he was reportedly blue and unresponsive without a pulse.

According to the police department, Sgt. Troy Truett rushed to the child’s aid, evaluated his vital signs, and administered CPR.

The boy gained consciousness and began breathing thanks to Truett’s actions, the department said.

“Sgt. Truett’s selfless act of heroism deserves recognition and gratitude from both his local community and society at large,” police shared online. “His dedication to public safety and his quick thinking in the face of a life-threatening situation serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Truett will receive an award and medal for his actions, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Oct. 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain

Latest News

Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack
Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack
New information about former Glastonbury officer facing charges
New information about former Glastonbury officer facing charges
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Oct. 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain
New information about former Glastonbury officer facing charges
Police file reveals more about former officer accused of committing crimes on the job