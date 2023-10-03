I-84 partially closed after person is struck by tractor-trailer

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian on I-84 in Southington early Tuesday morning.

State police first responded to reports of a crash near Exit 31 around 1:46 a.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries; the state police accident reconstruction team responded to assist with the investigation.

No word as to why the person was on the highway at the time of the collision.

I-84 eastbound was shut down for several hours near exit 30.

State police say they are unable to anticipate the duration of the closure.

Anyone traveling in the area should seek alternate routes.

