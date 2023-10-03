UConn Sports
I-84 partially closed after person is struck by tractor-trailer

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian on I-84 in Southington early Tuesday morning.

State police first responded to reports of a crash near Exit 31 around 1:46 a.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries; the state police accident reconstruction team responded to assist with the investigation.

No word as to why the person was on the highway at the time of the collision.

I-84 eastbound was shut down for several hours near exit 30.

State police say they are unable to anticipate the duration of the closure.

Anyone traveling in the area should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

