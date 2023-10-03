UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police file reveals more about former officer accused of committing crimes on the job

New information about former Glastonbury officer facing charges
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A former police officer accused of committing crimes on the job is still in jail Tuesday.

Patrick Hemingway was charged last week after spending years on the force in New Britain and Glastonbury.

Eyewitness News took a closer look at his recent exit from Glastonbury police.

Channel 3 obtained his personnel file and resignation letter that he wrote it in July.

Hemingway officially quit September first 1, just three weeks before he was arrested. That is a potential red flag for Channel 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance.

“It’s suspicious that he resigned and then short time after placed under arrest,” Vance said. “He was probably aware there was an investigation ongoing.”

In the letter, Hemingway wrote “I’m stepping down to pursue a career in commercial aviation” and “allow me to spend more time with my spouse and child.”

Hemingway was arrested at a New Jersey flight school, locked up on $1 million bond. He was charged with a computer crime and making a misleading statement to police.

Police said he is accused of misusing a police database, which contains people’s address, motor vehicle and criminal records.

He is accused of misusing the database as he was supposed to be protecting and serving, while earning just under $100,000 a year, according to his file.

“Going in there for any purpose except for L.E. is illegal and certainly it’s a violation of trust as a L.E. officer if you do that,” Vance said.

In court Friday, the judge and state alluded to more charges.

“He used the knowledge he had and accessed information he had in his law enforcement capacity to allegedly commit a number of felonies in a number of jurisdictions, so I think there’s more to this,” said Tony Bochicchio, Assistant State’s Attorney.

“We’re missing a little piece of the puzzle I don’t quite know what that is. We’re missing something,” Vance said.

State police is investigating burglaries. Authorities said a former Glastonbury officer was a person of interest, but Hemingway has not been specifically named.

His arrest warrant is sealed.

The two big questions are, was Hemingway involved in burglaries, and what did he allegedly do in the police database?

Eyewitness News should have better understanding when the warrant is unsealed on October 12.

“The case is not over. The case is under investigation. It still has legs to it if you will,” said Vance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Oct. 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain

Latest News

Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack
Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack
New information about former Glastonbury officer facing charges
New information about former Glastonbury officer facing charges
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Oct. 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain
Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack
Thousands had information stolen in ransomware attack on CT hospitals