Police file reveals more about former officer accused of committing crimes on the job

(WFSB) - A former police officer accused of committing crimes on the job is still in jail Tuesday.

Patrick Hemingway was charged last week after spending years on the force in New Britain and Glastonbury.

Eyewitness News took a closer look at his recent exit from Glastonbury police.

Channel 3 obtained his personnel file and resignation letter that he wrote it in July.

Hemingway officially quit September first 1, just three weeks before he was arrested. That is a potential red flag for Channel 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance.

“It’s suspicious that he resigned and then short time after placed under arrest,” Vance said. “He was probably aware there was an investigation ongoing.”

In the letter, Hemingway wrote “I’m stepping down to pursue a career in commercial aviation” and “allow me to spend more time with my spouse and child.”

Hemingway was arrested at a New Jersey flight school, locked up on $1 million bond. He was charged with a computer crime and making a misleading statement to police.

Police said he is accused of misusing a police database, which contains people’s address, motor vehicle and criminal records.

He is accused of misusing the database as he was supposed to be protecting and serving, while earning just under $100,000 a year, according to his file.

“Going in there for any purpose except for L.E. is illegal and certainly it’s a violation of trust as a L.E. officer if you do that,” Vance said.

In court Friday, the judge and state alluded to more charges.

“He used the knowledge he had and accessed information he had in his law enforcement capacity to allegedly commit a number of felonies in a number of jurisdictions, so I think there’s more to this,” said Tony Bochicchio, Assistant State’s Attorney.

“We’re missing a little piece of the puzzle I don’t quite know what that is. We’re missing something,” Vance said.

State police is investigating burglaries. Authorities said a former Glastonbury officer was a person of interest, but Hemingway has not been specifically named.

His arrest warrant is sealed.

The two big questions are, was Hemingway involved in burglaries, and what did he allegedly do in the police database?

Eyewitness News should have better understanding when the warrant is unsealed on October 12.

“The case is not over. The case is under investigation. It still has legs to it if you will,” said Vance.

