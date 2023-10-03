UConn Sports
Southington man seriously hurt by ‘flare device’ arrested for making his own fireworks

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man’s serious injuries from what police described as a flare device led to his arrest for homemade fireworks.

Peter Demaria, 49, shot off the large caliber flare device at his home on Vermont Terrace in Southington on June 23, police said.

Peter Demaria was arrested for making homemade fireworks at a multi-family home in Southington, police said.(Southington police)

They said the incident also caused a little damage to the multi-family home, in which several people, including children, were in at the time.

During their investigation, members of Southington police and fire departments discovered many illegal fireworks and materials used to make fireworks/explosives in a garage beneath the house. Members of the Southington Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit remediated what they described as a hazardous situation.

The investigation resulted in multiple search warrants that revealed Demaria was manufacturing some of the munitions recovered as evidence.

On Sept. 29, Demaria turned himself in to the Southington Police Department.

He was charged with risk of injury, first-degree reckless endangerment, sale, use and possession of prohibited fireworks, and manufacture of bombs.

Demaria was released on a $25,000 cash or surety court-set bond and given a court appearance date for Oct. 13 in New Britain Superior Court.

