State begins installation of new wrong-way crash detection system

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to stop wrong-way drivers.

State officials said the DOT is installing new wrong-way crash detection systems at off-ramps throughout Connecticut.

In June of this year, Gov. Ned Lamont took a step to combat the issue when he signed legislation to identify high-risk highway ramps and provide improved detection and warning systems.

Technology uses cameras to detect a driver who enters a highway from the wrong direction and rapidly flashes bright red LED lights to alert the driver that they’ve driven the wrong way.

Interstate 84 eastbound in Southington has been no stranger to wrong-way drivers. Two people suffered serious injuries in February after a head-on wrong-way collision.

According to the state, wrong-way crashes tripled in 2022 and resulted in 23 deaths.

Officials said the exit 32 on-ramp of I-84 will be closed after 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the system installation.

The highway entrance is expected to remain closed until early Wednesday morning.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.