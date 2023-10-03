UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police seek woman who faked identity to steal thousands of dollars

State police are searching for a fraud suspect who faked her identity to steal thousands of dollars.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they’re looking for a woman who faked her identity to steal nearly $7,000.

Trooper said that on Saturday, the woman used someone else’s identification to make several cash withdraws across Griswold and Plainfield.

She drove a gray Toyota Corolla that state police said was a rental with Florida plates. The registration plate read 522-6AR.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts was asked to contact state police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Scott S. Oliver was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he tried to pull clothing...
Man removed from child’s birthday party by adults after reported sex assault
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
$9.4 million Lotto! ticket sold in Colchester
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home

Latest News

Wrong-Way Crashes increasing since 2018; Drugs/alcohol big factor
State begins installation of new wrong-way crash detection system
The co-founder of a popular brewery is not only accused of being the driver in a deadly...
VIDEO: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run, warrant says
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
I-84 partially closed after person is struck by tractor-trailer