State police seek woman who faked identity to steal thousands of dollars

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they’re looking for a woman who faked her identity to steal nearly $7,000.

Trooper said that on Saturday, the woman used someone else’s identification to make several cash withdraws across Griswold and Plainfield.

She drove a gray Toyota Corolla that state police said was a rental with Florida plates. The registration plate read 522-6AR.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts was asked to contact state police.

