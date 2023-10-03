Thousands had information stolen in ransomware attack on CT hospitals

(WFSB) – Thousands of people had their information stolen in a ransomware attack that shut down computers at two Connecticut hospital systems back in August, according to officials.

The attack was against Waterbury Health and Eastern Connecticut Health Network’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.

It took computers down for weeks.

Things are back to normal operationally at Waterbury Hospital.

But as workers there and at Eastern Connect Health Network improve patients’ physical health, they now worry if their own financial health is in jeopardy.

When Eyewitness News asked how many people were affected by the hack, Prospect Medical Holdings’ response declined to include a number.

The state attorney general’s office confirmed that 24,067 ECHN and Waterbury Health employees had their information accessed, a number that also includes dependents on an employee’s insurance plan.

The hack included names and social security numbers.

In addition, 63 Connecticut residents who were patients at Prospect’s California-based hospital had their information taken, including 13 social security numbers stolen.

Prospect Medical Holdings did not confirm whether patient data at the local hospitals was taken saying in part: “our investigation is ongoing...”

Prospect Medical Holdings also said that every employee impacted has been contacted and offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring, identity protection services and $1 million insurance reimbursement policy.

Prospect is not doing this out of the goodness of their heart. They are required to offer two out of three of those services by state law.

“Our members are a little bit concerned they’re more concerned the more it’s in the news,” said John Brady.

Brady is the Executive Vice President of AFT CT, a union covering health care workers at ECHN.

He said the cyberattack is just one of several concerns workers have about their jobs and Prospect Medical Holdings.

Prospect Medical Holdings is looking to sell ECHN and Waterbury Health to Yale New Haven Health, a sale union members hope the state approves before Prospect gets more bad press.

“Prospect is in financial difficulty and needs this sale,” Brady said.

