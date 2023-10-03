Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them

(WFSB) - You don’t have to look far to find those small bugs popping up everywhere, commonly known as “stink” bugs.

Eyewitness News learned why we are seeing more of them and the best way to get rid of them.

The bugs are outside in our gardens and our homes.

Diane Hull sent Channel 3 a message on Facebook. “Yes, we just noticed this yesterday…stink bugs are everywhere,” she said.

“We have had a wet summer so there have been some of them coming into buildings a little earlier than planned,” said Dr. Gale Ridge with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Wet, cool weather forces these stink bugs to come inside where it is warmer.

Ridge said there are two kinds of stink bugs, and they are harmless. The best way to get rid of them is to keep them from getting inside in the first place.

“Caulk cracks and crevices, which also weatherizes the home and physically excludes these insects. So you are going around windows, around doors and the wood part and the connection point between the shingles of the house and the basement,” Ridge said.

You could squash them, but if you do, use a paper towel or gloves. Those with sensitive skin could have some irritation.

But why do they stink?

“It’s a protective mechanism, if they get attacked by a bird they will emit this strong odor and it’s noxious to birds,” said Ridge.

Stink bugs can be bad for the garden, they can damage and bruise fruits and vegetables. You can use netting to cover your plants.

Doreen Ritchie had some helpful advice to get them out: try cloves. Put them in your windows between the window and the screens. It keeps stink bugs away. It really works.

These small bugs are not uncommon, but they can be a nuisance. The good news is the weather will be getting colder and soon we won’t be seeing much of them.

