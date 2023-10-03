UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman struck, killed on Main Street in Stratford

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stratford police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday evening.

The crash happened on Main Street near Garden Street around 7:15 p.m., police tell us.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

“No further information will be released at this time pending notification of next of kin,” said Stratford police captain Eannotti.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
$9.4 million Lotto! ticket sold in Colchester
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like weather is on tap, and record warmth is...
Technical Discussion: Summer-like heat to challenge records

Latest News

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
Millions of phones to receive test emergency alert from FEMA
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like weather is on tap, and record warmth is...
Technical Discussion: Summer-like heat to challenge records
Michael Larson.
Warrant details how police tracked down co-founder of popular brewery wanted for deadly hit-and-run
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old girl who vanished from New York state park has been found safe, police say