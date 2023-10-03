Woman struck, killed on Main Street in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stratford police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday evening.

The crash happened on Main Street near Garden Street around 7:15 p.m., police tell us.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

“No further information will be released at this time pending notification of next of kin,” said Stratford police captain Eannotti.

No other information was immediately available.

