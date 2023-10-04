STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with the UConn Huskies.

Edwards has developed into one of the top interior players in the country.

She spoke about her journey through UConn and preparing to make her final season a championship one.

“I think many aspects of my game, I think the offseason I was blessed to play with the my national team [Canada] and then coming back to my UConn role and my leadership, I was able to carry over many characteristics that I learned with the national team and playing against pros,” Edwards said. “I think I’m just looking to be better than I was last season. I’m not sure what that will look like right now, but I think that I’ll be ready to be there for my team and my coaches. Basketball is a tough game and for the past 3 years, personally I haven’t gotten to where I want, and as a team I know we can accomplish more than we’ve shown. So, I think just holding that to my chest and wearing my heart on my sleeve and putting it in to practice everyday is what I’ve tried to do mentally. I know that we are more than capable. I know we can do it. It’s all about just getting it done.”

