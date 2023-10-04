UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with the UConn

Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with the UConn Huskies.
By Marc Robbins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with the UConn Huskies. 

Edwards has developed into one of the top interior players in the country.

She spoke about her journey through UConn and preparing to make her final season a championship one.

“I think many aspects of my game, I think the offseason I was blessed to play with the my national team [Canada] and then coming back to my UConn role and my leadership, I was able to carry over many characteristics that I learned with the national team and playing against pros,” Edwards said.  “I think I’m just looking to be better than I was last season. I’m not sure what that will look like right now, but I think that I’ll be ready to be there for my team and my coaches. Basketball is a tough game and for the past 3 years, personally I haven’t gotten to where I want, and as a team I know we can accomplish more than we’ve shown. So, I think just holding that to my chest and wearing my heart on my sleeve and putting it in to practice everyday is what I’ve tried to do mentally. I know that we are more than capable. I know we can do it. It’s all about just getting it done.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does

Latest News

Aaliyah Edwards
Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with the UConn
Geno Auriemma - WFSB
UConn’s Geno Auriemma excited to see his team perform
Geno Auriemma - WFSB
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma comments on the new season
What's next for UConn football following winless start
UConn football head coach Jim Mora gets encouragement from father as Huskies seek first win