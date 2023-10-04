UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Biden presses student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce another wave of federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday, according to a White House official, as borrowers brace for payments to restart after a three-year pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His latest step will help 125,000 borrowers by erasing $9 billion in debt through existing relief programs. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since Biden took office.

The official requested anonymity ahead of the announcement, which Biden is scheduled to make at the White House at 1 p.m. ET.

Biden promised to help alleviate the burden of student debt while running for president, and he’s been under pressure to follow through even though his original plan was overturned by the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

He’s been relying on a patchwork of different programs to chip away at debt, such as public service loan forgiveness and the SAVE Plan, which lowers payments by tying them to borrowers’ income.

“For years, millions of eligible borrowers were unable to access the student debt relief they qualified for, but that’s all changed thanks to President Biden and this administration’s relentless efforts to fix the broken student loan system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Republicans have fought Biden’s plans on student debt, but Wednesday’s announcement comes as they’re consumed by infighting on Capitol Hill. Hard-right Republicans forced a vote that ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, leaving the chamber in chaos.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does
The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 2.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in CT; jackpot remains on the table

Latest News

The Michelle Troconis trial is taking a big step forward on Wednesday.
Jury selection set to begin in Michelle Troconis trial
FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed,...
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on tiny quantum dots
Blastomyces dermatitidis organism taken through a microscope at 100x from a skin sore on a...
Board of education to discuss mold in middle school
Mila Yang, 12, remains hospitalized nearly two months after she and her mom were struck by...
Girl, 12, struck by lightning on vacation remains hospitalized months later