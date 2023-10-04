UConn Sports
Board of education to discuss mold in middle school

The school board is expected to discuss plans to reopen the school.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are expected to provide an update on plans to reopen a middle school in Deep River.

John Winthrop Middle School was forced to shutter in September after mold was found inside the building.

Students have been attending classes at Valley Regional High School ever since.

In a recent statement, Superintendent Brian White expressed his sincerest gratitude for everyone’s patience as clean-up crews and state health inspectors work to assess and remediate mold issues.

A public health specialist and certified mold consultant will be on hand at the meeting on Wednesday; they’re expected to unveil details surrounding the plans to reopen.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Valley Regional High School; parents, students, and school community members are invited to attend.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

