Bristol restaurant struck by vehicle

Good Friends restaurant in Bristol damaged after car drives into building
Good Friends restaurant in Bristol damaged after car drives into building
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A restaurant in Bristol was damaged after a vehicle struck the building Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at Good Friends Diner on Farmington Ave.

There is no word on injuries at this time but the building’s owner said he was grateful no one was in the restaurant at the time.

Owner Regis Letourneau says the restaurant could be closed for a couple of weeks.

“There’s quite a bit of damage and the building inspector is going to be coming down to inspect the building because we don’t know if they can reopen at the moment,” said Letourneau.

This is the second time a restaurant was struck by a car in Bristol this year. Back in January the driver of a stolen police cruiser slammed into Palma’s Diner.

No other information was immediately available.

