WATCH LIVE: Change in leadership coming to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Changes are coming to the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The Connecticut State Police Union confirmed to Channel 3 that former Yale police Chief Ronnell Higgins will replace James Rovella as commissioner of the DESPP.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Hartford.

Lamont said he’ll make an announcement about the DESPP.

Higgins served as Yale University’s chief of police since 2011 and its director of public safety since 2015.

In July 2022, he was appointed as the school’s inaugural associate vice president for public safety and community engagement.

