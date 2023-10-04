UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos

California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A couple in California can thank their craving for tacos for winning a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

According to the California Lottery, Tim Dynes and his wife recently wanted tacos after they returned from an overseas trip. So, they stopped at their favorite taco truck in Stanislaus County, about a 20-minute drive outside of Modesto.

Dynes told lottery officials that he usually goes to the gas station mini-mart across the street from the truck to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, and this time was no different.

He purchased his ticket and while waiting for the tacos, Dynes scratched his Diamond 8′s scratcher that revealed the $1 million prize.

But he kept it a secret while continuing to wait for his taco order.

“Do you know how hard it was to keep a straight face? Nobody knew I won – not even my wife until I told her on the drive home,” Dynes told the California Lottery.

Dynes said his previous lottery tickets gave him a few small payouts but nothing like this.

The owner of G’s Food Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket to Dynes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does

Latest News

New commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection named
New commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection named
Stolen car with toddler inside crashes in Windsor
Stolen car with toddler inside crashes in Windsor
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’
The suspect fled from a stolen vehicle on Interstate 84 Tuesday night, according to the Tolland...
Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody in Tolland