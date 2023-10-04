Crews battle fire in Glastonbury

UConn Sports
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Glastonbury are battling a fire Tuesday night.

Dispatch confirmed to Eyewitness News the fire is at 142 Naubuc Avenue.

Fire officials said they received a report of a fire around 9:40 p.m. The fire began in the back of the duplex.

It is unknown how many people live in the home but fire officials say everyone was able to get out without injuries.

Glastonbury’s fire chief said there was a dog rescued from the home and taken to the vet. It is unknown what the dog’s condition is at this point.

No other information was immediately available.

