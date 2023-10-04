UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says

According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post reported early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.

The average temperature for the planet for September beat the previous record for the month by more than half a degree Celsius.

It’s the largest monthly margin ever observed.

According to other data, temperatures around the world in September were at levels closer to what is normal for July.

The September records come after the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record over the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does
The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 2.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in CT; jackpot remains on the table

Latest News

Amina Cox of Norwich was last seen on Sept. 30, according to state police.
Baby reported missing in Norwich
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled