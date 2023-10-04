First horse case of EEE reported in New London County

(WFSB) - The state’s first horse 2023 case of eastern equine encephalitis was reported in New London County, according to state agriculture officials.

The state Department of Agriculture announced the case on Wednesday.

It said the adult horse began exhibiting neurological signs before it was euthanized on Oct. 1.

Diagnostic samples collected and sent to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Connecticut in Storrs confirmed the diagnosis of the EEE virus.

The department said the animal was unvaccinated.

It said EEE is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. It is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said it detected EEE-infected mosquitoes in 15 Connecticut towns this year, all in New London and Windham counties. The risk for mosquito-borne diseases continues until the first hard freeze ends mosquito activity.

Horse owners were encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian:

Administering the initial two-dose EEE vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with a veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

Agriculture officials said that if a horse shoes neurologic signs like hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment.

Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, West Nile virus, and rabies, are reportable to the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505.

For more information, on animals and animal health, visit the state website.

