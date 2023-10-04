UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

First horse case of EEE reported in New London County

Connecticut's first 2023 horse case of EEE was reported in New London County.
Connecticut's first 2023 horse case of EEE was reported in New London County.(wcjb)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The state’s first horse 2023 case of eastern equine encephalitis was reported in New London County, according to state agriculture officials.

The state Department of Agriculture announced the case on Wednesday.

It said the adult horse began exhibiting neurological signs before it was euthanized on Oct. 1.

Diagnostic samples collected and sent to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Connecticut in Storrs confirmed the diagnosis of the EEE virus.

The department said the animal was unvaccinated.

It said EEE is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. It is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said it detected EEE-infected mosquitoes in 15 Connecticut towns this year, all in New London and Windham counties. The risk for mosquito-borne diseases continues until the first hard freeze ends mosquito activity.

Horse owners were encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian:

  • Administering the initial two-dose EEE vaccine series, four to six weeks apart
  • Administer regular boosters at least annually
  • Consult with a veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months
  • Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity
  • Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds
  • Clean and refill water troughs regularly
  • Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

Agriculture officials said that if a horse shoes neurologic signs like hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment.

Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, West Nile virus, and rabies, are reportable to the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505.

For more information, on animals and animal health, visit the state website.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does
The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 2.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in CT; jackpot remains on the table

Latest News

A Southington police vehicle.
Reported Apple Harvest Festival theft under investigation by Southington police
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
Motorcyclist killed in Plymouth crash
Lisa Ellen Hageman faces forgery and tampering with evidence charges.
Torrington soup kitchen exec. director accused of forging community service letters for gift cards, cash