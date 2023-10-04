Lanes closed on I-84 west in Southington following cement mixer crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Interstate 84 west is congested in Southington Wednesday afternoon because of a crash involving a cement mixer.

The highway is congested between Exits 28 and 31, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police said the crash happened near Exit 31. Crews are cleaning up cement in the road.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to police.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.