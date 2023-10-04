UConn Sports
Lanes closed on I-84 west in Southington following cement mixer crash

First Alert Traffic from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
First Alert Traffic from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Interstate 84 west is congested in Southington Wednesday afternoon because of a crash involving a cement mixer.

The highway is congested between Exits 28 and 31, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police said the crash happened near Exit 31. Crews are cleaning up cement in the road.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to police.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

