Jury selection set to begin in Michelle Troconis trial

By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The trial of Michelle Troconis is taking a step forward on Wednesday.

Police believe Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, was involved in the disappearance of New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos in 2019.

Troconis recently faced a judge trying to change the location of her trial, but that effort ultimately failed in August.

Her lawyers argued that potential jurors in Stamford would be biased due to the media attention the case has had over the past few years.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution.

Her ex-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murdering a New Canaan mother of five, Jennifer Dulos.

He killed himself in January 2020, more than a year after his arrest.

Earlier this year, Troconis was able to remove her ankle monitor ahead of trial.

She maintains her innocence; jury selection is set to begin later this morning in Stamford.

