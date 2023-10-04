UConn Sports
Man accused of burglarizing several businesses in Wallingford

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man in connection with several commercial burglaries in town.

Collin Howard, 19, was charged with third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief, and multiple larceny-related offenses.

Collin Howard was arrested in connection with a number of business burglaries in Wallingford...
Collin Howard was arrested in connection with a number of business burglaries in Wallingford during the winter and spring of 2023.(Wallingford police)

The burglaries happened in the winter and spring of 2023, Wallingford police said.

Howard was said to have been one of a number of people involved in at least four burglaries at the Rivas Taqueria on March 7, George Harte Infiniti on March 16, and Empire Wine and Liquor on May 20.

Police said Howard and his associates also targeted ATM machines and vehicles during that time frame.

After a lengthy investigation conducted with the help of multiple state and federal agencies, including the North Haven and Waterbury police departments, detectives said they linked Howard to the incidents through multiple search warrants, cell tower records, witness statements, and surveillance video.

He was incarcerated at the Manson Youth Institution and held in lieu of a $450,000 bond.

The other suspects remained at large as of Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information about them was asked to call Wallingford detectives at 203-294-2845.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

