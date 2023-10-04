Mohegan tribe takes over as owner of Saint Bernard School in Uncasville

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s a new day for Saint Bernard Catholic School in Uncasville.

Wednesday, the Mohegan tribe took over as owner of that school and property.

“I’m really excited to see how it changes things for the better” said Lyla Specht, a current freshman at Saint Bernard.

This land originally belonged to the Mohegans. Now, they have it back.

“This is the heartland of Mohegan. This is where our families, our ancestors, lived, literally on this piece of property” said tribal chairman James Gessner.

As part of the deal, the school will remain open for 20 years, as the diocese of Norwich looks to liquidate assets.

The tribe was the top bidder for the school, coming in at a little over $6.5 million back in June.

The tribe will lease the school to Saint Bernard for a dollar a month for the next two decades.

“The most important thing is getting back the land that is so culturally significant to us but at the same time, giving back to our community, being community partners and making sure that kids knew they were secure to still go to high school” added Gessner.

The tribe says when things are getting close to that 20 year mark, they will meet with school leaders around year 18 or so to get a plan after that.

