Multiple victims reported in Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation into a Holyoke shooting, involving multiple victims, is underway. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

When our crews first arrived earlier in the afternoon, there was a massive police response at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets. Holyoke Police told us this is where a shooting took place and there were “multiple victims.”

For much of the afternoon, police cruisers could be seen constantly coming and going from the scene.

Our Western Mass News cameras also captured multiple people standing around watching the police response on the scene and, even now, there are still a few people who remain in the area and are keeping a close eye on what’s happening.

We are waiting for an update from police, but some of the people told us they believe some of the shots were fired inside a PVTA bus that remained on the scene until 3 p.m. We spoke with Boyd McCray of Chicopee, who said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots. I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that,” McCray explained.

There is no word from police on a suspect or suspects and there is no further information on the victims at this time.

Maple Street is currently closed between Sargeant Street and Hampshire Street and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

