New Haven program works to make internet more accessible for residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven is looking into ways to make internet more accessible and more affordable for their residents.

A grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will help the city and its partners provide outreach so residents can take advantage of the city’s affordable connectivity program.

The grant amounted to $250,000 and outreach will last from now until June 2025.

The affordable connectivity program provides a monthly $30 subsidy for your internet bill.

“We need to start treating internet as an essential, just as we do for electricity because it’s what we need today for people to be functioning, working, looking for jobs, homework, college, all of those things,” said Tesha Tramantaro-Kelly from Digital Inclusion.

Another part of the program would give a $100 discount to put towards a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

While eligibility is tied to income levels, those getting federal public housing assistance, or are enrolled in SNAP, Medicare, or school lunch programs, automatically qualify.

According to Mayor Elicker, 25,000 New Haven residents are eligible for the program. Officials said 14,000 residents can still sign up.

Elicker says the pandemic emphasized the digital divide.

