UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Haven program works to make internet more accessible for residents

New Haven program works to make internet more accessible for residents
By Matt McFarland and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven is looking into ways to make internet more accessible and more affordable for their residents.

A grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will help the city and its partners provide outreach so residents can take advantage of the city’s affordable connectivity program.

The grant amounted to $250,000 and outreach will last from now until June 2025.

The affordable connectivity program provides a monthly $30 subsidy for your internet bill.

“We need to start treating internet as an essential, just as we do for electricity because it’s what we need today for people to be functioning, working, looking for jobs, homework, college, all of those things,” said Tesha Tramantaro-Kelly from Digital Inclusion.

Another part of the program would give a $100 discount to put towards a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

While eligibility is tied to income levels, those getting federal public housing assistance, or are enrolled in SNAP, Medicare, or school lunch programs, automatically qualify.

According to Mayor Elicker, 25,000 New Haven residents are eligible for the program. Officials said 14,000 residents can still sign up.

Elicker says the pandemic emphasized the digital divide.

Click here for more information on the program.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said periods of heavy rain are expected this weekend.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain

Latest News

UConn women's basketball begins practice
UConn women’s basketball team holds first practice
Coast Guard training vessel docked back in New London
Coast Guard training vessel docked back in New London
Latest on Hartford's mayoral race
All eyes on Hartford’s mayoral race as election day nears
Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack
Thousands had information stolen in hospital ransomware attack