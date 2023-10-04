Newborn reported missing in Norwich
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A newborn girl from Norwich was reported missing over the weekend.
A Silver Alert was issued for Amina Cox, state police said.
Amina was described as having a height of 1′2″ and weighing 15 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing velvet maroon pajamas with ruffles around the neck and white buttons.
Amina has been missing since Sept. 30, according to state police. No other details about her disappearance were released.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.
