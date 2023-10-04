UConn Sports
Newborn reported missing in Norwich

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A newborn girl from Norwich was reported missing over the weekend.

A Silver Alert was issued for Amina Cox, state police said.

Amina Cox of Norwich was last seen on Sept. 30, according to state police.
Amina Cox of Norwich was last seen on Sept. 30, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

Amina was described as having a height of 1′2″ and weighing 15 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing velvet maroon pajamas with ruffles around the neck and white buttons.

Amina has been missing since Sept. 30, according to state police. No other details about her disappearance were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

