UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A crash in Ohio involving a UTV side by side has resulted in the death of a teenager, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Scioto County.

The driver was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the road, according to troopers.

The victim, identified by officials as 17-year-old Trevor Matthews, went off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

They also said they believe alcohol was a factor.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does

Latest News

Stolen car with toddler inside crashes in Windsor
Stolen car with toddler inside crashes in Windsor
New commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection named
New commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection named
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’
The suspect fled from a stolen vehicle on Interstate 84 Tuesday night, according to the Tolland...
Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody in Tolland
Multiple victims reported in Holyoke shooting
LIVE UPDATES : Multiple victims reported in Holyoke shooting