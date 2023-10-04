Police investigation underway on Sycamore Lane in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are conducting an investigation on Sycamore Lane Wednesday afternoon.

The department sent out a community alert, saying the investigation is in the area of Sycamore Lane and Charter Oak Park.

Police did not specify what the investigation is about.

The alert was sent out just before 1 p.m.

No further information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.