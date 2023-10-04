Police: Man stabs a person with a machete after an altercation

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the area of Elmwood Avenue after a caller reported that a person looked like he was stabbed.

Morris Roberts, 52, was arrested on Monday shortly after the incident with the machete described by the 911 caller.

Roberts and the victim had an altercation that resulted in a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. There is no information about what initiated the altercation.

Roberts was charged with the following:

Criminal Tresspass 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Assault 2nd Degree

Threatening & Physical Threat

Carrying A Dangerous Weapon

Home Invasion

His bond was set at $85,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.