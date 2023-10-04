UConn Sports
Police: Man stabs a person with a machete after an altercation

Morris Roberts, 52, of Bridgeport is charged with Criminal Trespass, Carrying a Dangerous...
Morris Roberts, 52, of Bridgeport is charged with Criminal Trespass, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, etc.(Bridgeport police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the area of Elmwood Avenue after a caller reported that a person looked like he was stabbed.

Morris Roberts, 52, was arrested on Monday shortly after the incident with the machete described by the 911 caller.

Roberts and the victim had an altercation that resulted in a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. There is no information about what initiated the altercation.

Roberts was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Tresspass 1st Degree
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  • Breach of Peace 2nd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Threatening & Physical Threat
  • Carrying A Dangerous Weapon
  • Home Invasion

His bond was set at $85,000.

